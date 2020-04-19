|
Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Corsaro, 83, of Greensburg, went to be with her lord and savior Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home, in Hempfield Township. She was the daughter of Violet (Miller) and James Stauffer Sr. and the beloved wife of John A. Corsaro Sr. Jackie was a woman of great faith and she is responsible for bringing her entire family to know the lord. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was an amazing cook and baker. When her children were young, Jackie was the all-time pitcher for the neighborhood kickball and wiffle ball games that took place in her back yard. Every so often this great sportswoman would throw a curve ball through the kitchen window. Later in life, Jackie became a bocce shark, letting unsuspecting players think she was no match. Even when she was too weak to stand, she could roll a mean ball down the court while sitting in her chair. She was the victor of many games! Even though Jesus is not Italian, if there is a bocce court in heaven, she has already commandeered it. Jackie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Kevin P. Corsaro; her brothers, James and Donald Stauffer; and sister and brother-in-law, Violot and Mikey Cavallo. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, John A. Corsaro Sr., who lovingly dedicated the last few years to care for Jackie at home; two daughters, Marsha Barbus (Harry), of Latrobe, and Cheryl Weiss (Fritz), of Greensburg; son, John Corsaro Jr., of Crabtree; five grandchildren; Kimberly Huey, Randi Durmis, Chrissy Cochran, Shayla Corsaro and Chandler Corsaro, and four great-grandchildren, Drake, Mayley, Alaina and Jamie; along with numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Excela Health Hospice nurses and staff, a special thank you to Heather and Angie for their great care and dedication. We would also like to give a special thank you to John's niece Mary Jo Corsaro for helping care for Jackie in her final days. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Jackie's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.