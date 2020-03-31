Home

Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Jacqueline Learn


1948 - 2020
Jacqueline Learn Obituary
Jacqueline (Opsitnick) Learn, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 13, 1948, in Westmoreland Hospital, the daughter of Helen (Biesuz) Opsitnick and the late Stephen N. Opsitnick, of Export. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Kameron Forbes. Before her retirement, Jackie was a corrections officer for nearly 30 years at the Westmoreland County Detention Center, where she was affectionately referred to as "Miss Jackie." She is survived by her brother, Stephen N. Opsitnick Jr. and wife Jennifer, of Export; daughter, Lisa M. Forbes, of Greensburg; and son, Dr. Scott E. Learn and wife Jennifer, of New Stanton. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Brandon Learn and Lucas Forbes with partner Matthew Greba; and her great-grandchild, Emery Kamryn. She was very proud of her grandchildren and her new great-grandchild. Private arrangements for interment are being handled by WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME in Export.
