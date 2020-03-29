|
|
Jacqueline M. Pero, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Peter (Byung-In) Pero Jr., Patricia (Joseph) Seelman, Nancy (Jeffrey) Brooks, and the late Thomas Pero; devoted grandmother of Joseph, Emily and Allison Seelman, and Sydney, Julian, and Tyler Brooks; and proud great-grandmother of Micah Ferrante. Jackie was born in Buffalo, N.Y., but built friendships wherever she went, and spent her final years in Verona. Before her retirement in 1999, she was a longtime dedicated employee of Mine Safety Appliances. Jackie was an avid reader, and music and animal lover, but her greatest joy came from her many creative pursuits. A private Mass was held for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. Those wishing to memorialize Jackie and her kind and generous spirit may make a donation to Animal Friends at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org or any preferred animal rescue charity.