Jacquelyn D. Wimer, 94, of Export, passed away at home Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born March 25, 1925, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Martin and Maude McNamee Dempsey. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Imperial. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Arnold L. Wimer, in 2014; infant sister Diana Virginia Dempsey; sisters Marjorie Applegarth and Gloria Price; and brothers Daniel and Eugene Dempsey. Jacquelyn is survived by five children, Martin (Julianne) Wimer, of Moon Township, Pamela Weise, of Export, Kurt Wimer, of Export, Vanessa (Barry) Holden, of State College, and Jeffrey Wimer, of Harrison City; seven grandchildren, Brendan, Mark, Daniel, Sara, Brett, Julia and Hope; five great-grandchildren, William, Benson, Wyatt, Tyson and Emery; and her brother, James M. Dempsey, of Midland, Mich. Jacquelyn grew up in Imperial and wed Arnold in 1949. Arnold was a professor of engineering, among a group selected by the University of Pittsburgh to teach in Argentina and Chile, where he and Jacquelyn enjoyed eight years of living and making lifelong friends. Jacquelyn served two terms as president of the Murrysville Women's Club. Her interests included genealogy, writing, historical preservation, antique glassware, art and playing the piano. She was a loving and proud grandmother. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the excellent care and kindness they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, with a memorial service at 5 p.m.

