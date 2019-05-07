Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Wimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn D. Wimer


1925 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquelyn D. Wimer Obituary
Jacquelyn D. Wimer, 94, of Export, passed away at home Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born March 25, 1925, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Martin and Maude McNamee Dempsey. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Imperial. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Arnold L. Wimer, in 2014; infant sister Diana Virginia Dempsey; sisters Marjorie Applegarth and Gloria Price; and brothers Daniel and Eugene Dempsey. Jacquelyn is survived by five children, Martin (Julianne) Wimer, of Moon Township, Pamela Weise, of Export, Kurt Wimer, of Export, Vanessa (Barry) Holden, of State College, and Jeffrey Wimer, of Harrison City; seven grandchildren, Brendan, Mark, Daniel, Sara, Brett, Julia and Hope; five great-grandchildren, William, Benson, Wyatt, Tyson and Emery; and her brother, James M. Dempsey, of Midland, Mich. Jacquelyn grew up in Imperial and wed Arnold in 1949. Arnold was a professor of engineering, among a group selected by the University of Pittsburgh to teach in Argentina and Chile, where he and Jacquelyn enjoyed eight years of living and making lifelong friends. Jacquelyn served two terms as president of the Murrysville Women's Club. Her interests included genealogy, writing, historical preservation, antique glassware, art and playing the piano. She was a loving and proud grandmother. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the excellent care and kindness they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, with a memorial service at 5 p.m.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now