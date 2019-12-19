|
|
Jacquelyn M. "Jackie" Wigle, 76, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at home. She was born May 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John Edward and Bella Mae (Hurst) Geary. She and her husband operated the Wigle Dairy Farm for many years, and she had previously worked as an LPN in private duty. Jackie loved all of her animals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly A. Bellush. She is survived by her husband, John R. Wigle; her daughter, Sharon Lynn Wigle, at home; her son, Richard Thomas Wigle and wife, Jennifer, of Tucson, Ariz.; her brother, Robert Geary, of Greensburg; a brother-in-law, Robert Bellush, of Latrobe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time a memorial service will be held, with Pastor Kimberly L. Foos officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019