James A. Colaianne, 58, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Born July 13, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of Juanita K. (Taylor) Colaianne, of Latrobe, and the late Robert J. Colaianne. Jim, affectionately known as "Jim the Baker," was the vice president and co-owner of his family bakery, the Dainty Pastry Shoppe of Latrobe. His specialty at the bakery was the unique and memorable cakes he made for birthdays, weddings and other special occasions, always ensuring each cake was as special to the recipient as the day itself would be for them. Jim enjoyed woodworking, particularly with a scroll saw, and took great joy in sharing his work with friends. Many items he made on the scroll saw can be found throughout the Westmoreland County area. Another one of his favorite pastimes was fishing, which he enjoyed over the years. Jim was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe. For several years, he enjoyed helping as "Santa Claus" at the Latrobe Skating Center. Jim was always baking, woodworking, or laughing his way through life. His wonderful sense of humor and quick wit was well known by all. As much as he enjoyed joking, he never forgot that it is important to be able to laugh at yourself. Along with his mother, Jim is survived by his wife, Marlene L. (Cowan) Colaianne, of Latrobe; one daughter, Amanda J. Wolfe and her husband, Brandon, of Latrobe; one son, Blake A. Colaianne, of State College; two brothers, R. Curtis Colaianne and his wife, Pamela, of Latrobe, and David L. Colaianne, of Latrobe; one sister, Cathy E. Kasper and her husband, Jeffrey, of Thomasville, Ga.; three stepchildren, Paige Snyder, of Ligonier, Amber Walters, of Columbus, Ga., and Alyssa Walters, of Latrobe; a granddaughter, Teagan Snyder; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, Jim would want you to treat yourself to something sweet at the Dainty Pastry Shoppe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.