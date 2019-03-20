James A. Cortazzo, 87, of Level Green, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in William Penn Care Center, Penn Township. Jim was born Sept. 28, 1931, in North Braddock, the son of the late Anthony and Olga (Sjoman) Cortazzo. Jim was a veteran of the Navy Reserve. He retired from Elliot Co. in Jeannette as a machinist with 35 years of service, and he was the owner of High Hat Family Cue in Pitcairn. Jim was an active member of St. Regis Church, Trafford and a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus Council No. 6299. He was very active in his community; he served as a Penn Township commissioner for 16 years, served as the chairman of the Westmoreland Sewer Authority, was former president of the Level Green Athletic Association and was a baseball coach within the organization, was a member of the Level Green Lions Club and Senior Citizens, the United Way, a former executive director of the Council of Governments and Westmoreland County Democratic Committee president. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marion D. (Karlock) Cortazzo; and his two sisters, Philomena Scott and Audrey Sidone. Jim is survived by his children, Marion E. (Malone) Dale, Daniel Cortazzo, Gregory Cortazzo (Valerie) and Carol Cortazzo; his five grandchildren, Kristina O'Daniel (Phillip), Scott Cortazzo, Danica Cortazzo, Tania Cortazzo and Andrew Cortazzo; and two brothers, Anthony Cortazzo (Edith) and Joseph Cortazzo (Dorothea).

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church, with Father David Nazimek as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery Mausoleum, Monroeville.

