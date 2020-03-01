Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177

James A. DiTonto


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. DiTonto Obituary
James Anthony DiTonto, 87, of Delmont, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born June 2, 1932, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Constantine Antonio "Andy" and Jenny (McKenna) DiTonto. Prior to retiring, James was employed by Federal Express. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. James was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Delmont, and member and past president of the Delmont Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing in the upper peninsula of Michigan, and he was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, better known as his "boys." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elenor (Murphy) DiTonto. James will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Jean (McCandless) DiTonto; children, Michael (Joan) DiTonto, of West Virginia, Kathleen (Mark) Venturini, of Monroeville, and Diane Mackenroth, of North Carolina; and sister, Doniella (Charles) Torisky, of Pittsburgh. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Christopher Venturini, of California, Jason Venturini, of Pittsburgh, and Andrew (Jennifer) Mackenroth, of Virginia, all of whom he was very proud. Respecting James' wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -