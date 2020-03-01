|
James Anthony DiTonto, 87, of Delmont, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born June 2, 1932, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Constantine Antonio "Andy" and Jenny (McKenna) DiTonto. Prior to retiring, James was employed by Federal Express. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. James was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Delmont, and member and past president of the Delmont Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing in the upper peninsula of Michigan, and he was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, better known as his "boys." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elenor (Murphy) DiTonto. James will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Jean (McCandless) DiTonto; children, Michael (Joan) DiTonto, of West Virginia, Kathleen (Mark) Venturini, of Monroeville, and Diane Mackenroth, of North Carolina; and sister, Doniella (Charles) Torisky, of Pittsburgh. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Christopher Venturini, of California, Jason Venturini, of Pittsburgh, and Andrew (Jennifer) Mackenroth, of Virginia, all of whom he was very proud. Respecting James' wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.