Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map

James A. Dunn


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Dunn Obituary
James A. Dunn, 84, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Forbes Hospital. He was born July 21, 1935, in Rillton and was a son of the late William and Tibetha Johns Dunn. James was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. He loved telling stories about his past. He loved working outside and gardening. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the love of his life. He was retired from the trucking industry, a member of the American Legion and a veteran of the Air Force, having served four years. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Daniel, Bill, Doris, Margaret, Gladys and John. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Parry Dunn; children, Peggy Cook (Bruce), Jill Peters (Jay) and Jennifer Novotny (Robert); grandchildren, Dr. Allan Brown (Ashley), Mark Brown (Katie), Nicole Conforti (Bill), Carly Bishop (Michael), Jaynee Casteel (Trevor), Emily Brown, Jackie Cook, Sarah Pullar (Edward) and Anthony Novotny; and great-grandchildren, Adelle, Kellan, Sunnie, Jack, Luke, Olivia, Nikayla, Jacob, Charlotte, Molly, Noah, Charlie and Oliver. Friends were received at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, where a blessing service was held with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Memorials may be made to Rescue 8. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -