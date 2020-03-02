|
|
James A. Dunn, 84, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Forbes Hospital. He was born July 21, 1935, in Rillton and was a son of the late William and Tibetha Johns Dunn. James was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. He loved telling stories about his past. He loved working outside and gardening. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the love of his life. He was retired from the trucking industry, a member of the American Legion and a veteran of the Air Force, having served four years. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Daniel, Bill, Doris, Margaret, Gladys and John. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Parry Dunn; children, Peggy Cook (Bruce), Jill Peters (Jay) and Jennifer Novotny (Robert); grandchildren, Dr. Allan Brown (Ashley), Mark Brown (Katie), Nicole Conforti (Bill), Carly Bishop (Michael), Jaynee Casteel (Trevor), Emily Brown, Jackie Cook, Sarah Pullar (Edward) and Anthony Novotny; and great-grandchildren, Adelle, Kellan, Sunnie, Jack, Luke, Olivia, Nikayla, Jacob, Charlotte, Molly, Noah, Charlie and Oliver. Friends were received at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, where a blessing service was held with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Memorials may be made to Rescue 8. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.