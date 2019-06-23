Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Armbrust Wesleyan Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Armbrust Wesleyan Church
James A. Hall, 90, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 2, 1929, in Ligonier Township, a son of the late Clarence W. and Marie R. (Darr) Hall. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and prior to retirement, he worked as a senior accountant for Supervalu Inc., New Stanton. He was a member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church and The Retired Enlisted Association, and a retired veteran of the PA National Guard. Jim loved good food (especially ice cream), laughter, travel, mission trips to Africa and enjoyed the friendships of his military comrades. He went beyond all imaginable expectation, unselfishly giving his love, time and devotion to his wife, Sandy, in her time of need, until he died. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Jones and Merle Jones. He is survived by his wife, Cassandra L. "Sandy" (West) Hall; his son, Richard James Hall and wife, Joan, of Allegany, N.Y.; his daughter, C. Carol Oravetz and husband, Stephen, of Ligonier; two grandchildren, Michelle Hall, of Allegany, N.Y., and Nathan Oravetz, of Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Phoebe; two sisters, Mellie Ann Kepple, of Unity Township, and Mary Jane Nicely, of Delmont; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in Armbrust Wesleyan Church, at which time funeral services will be held, with the Rev. Tim Stradling officiating. Private interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Laughlintown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Armbrust Wesleyan Christian Academy. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 23 to June 24, 2019
