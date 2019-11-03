|
James A. Henderson, 90, of Youngwood, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born April 24, 1929, in Youngwood, a son of the late Albert J. and Francis (Doran) Henderson. He was an Army Korean War veteran. He was an insurance agent for Northwestern Mutual for more than 60 years. He was an active member of Harrolds Zion Lutheran Church, a life member of No. 211-Youngwood, a life member and former treasurer of Youngwood Hose Company No. 1, a member of F and AM Lodge 518, the Pittsburgh Syria Shrine, the former Elks of Greensburg, and the former New Stanton/Youngwood Rotary, where he received a Paul Harris Award. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan (Tomkins) Henderson; two children, Cheryl L.H. Greiner and husband, David, of Chippewa, Pa., and James W. Henderson, of Johnstown, Pa.; two grandsons, Michael D. Greiner and wife, Nicole, of Center Township, and Matthew J. Greiner, of Pittsburgh; and a great-grandson, Wylder James Greiner. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrienne Weyandt and Patricia Brandt; and a brother, J.C. Henderson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Additional viewing will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Harrold Zion Church, at which time there will be a funeral service, will the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment to follow at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. There will be a fireman service at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Family suggests contributions to , 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938. For condolences online, mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019