James A. "Pap" Houser Sr., 84, of Arnold, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born June 16, 1935, in Parnassus, to the late Rev. George Houser and Katie Mae Stoudemire. James worked in construction for more than 50 years as a member of the Construction General Laborers Local Union 373. He was dedicated and loyal to both of his churches. He was a current member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Brackenridge, and a past member of First Church of God, New Kensington, where he served on the Trustee Board and sang in the choir. Pap was a supporter of many charities, enjoyed working in his garage and yard, and loved his family dearly. Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Irene Brooks Houser; children, the Rev. Antoinette E. Perkins, James A. (Teresa) Houser Jr., Cassandra J. Houser, and Herbert D. Houser; grandchildren, Charles W. (Tymeka) Perkins III, Katie A. (Rob) Perkins, Keyane Houser, James A. Houser III, Timmy (Janelle) Trent, Andrae (Lacey) Trent, Kayla Pryor, Alexis Pryor, Avery Bailey, Eugene Bailey, Tyler Bassett, Tristan Houser, Nichole C. Patrick, Robert (Brittany) Patrick Jr., Latoyia A. Patrick, Heather I. Houser, Kristofor D. Houser, Alexis E. (Eugene) Dunn, Alyse J. (Mark) Hart, and Sheth A. Houser; 36 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; siblings, William T. (Synobia) Houser Sr. and Gerald (Linda) Houser Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son in infancy, William G. Houser; daughter, Katherine B. Houser Patrick; great-granddaughter, Alivia G. Perkins; and siblings, Alma, George Jr., Grady, Belfort, Mary, Birdalee, Clarence, John, Robert, Howard, and Ruby. The family would like to thank Dr. Reilly, Dr. Martinez and their staff, as well as Good Samaritan Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 12, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at noon. James' daughter, the Rev. Antoinette E. Perkins, will co-officiate the service with the Rev. Edward Carter Jr. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19, please wear a mask. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.