James A. Jordan, 66, of Greensburg, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 17, 1953, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Jack C. and Mary A. Higgs Jordan. Prior to retirement, he was a journeyman machinist. Jim was light-hearted, loved laughter and took pleasure in making friends and co-workers laugh, even in the midst of his own illnesses and disability. He would tackle any project and figure out a way to fix anything. He had a sensitive and kind heart toward his friends and family, and especially animals. He enjoyed watching wildlife and deer from his backyard and kept a constant supply of birdseed. His cat, Little One, adored him and was his constant companion. As many who knew him would testify, Jim was a truly good man. He always said: "As long as you can laugh, everything will be OK." Jim is survived by his wife, Denise Dwyer Jordan, with whom he had 36 years of shared love, and a brother, Richard (Doris) Jordan, of Manor.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The Jordan family requests that visitors, if desired, wear comfortable, casual clothes.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020