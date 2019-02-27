James A. Kalp Sr., 79, of Greensburg, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, peacefully in his sleep in his residence with his family. He was born June 25, 1939, in Greensburg, and was the adopted son of Art Henderson and Mabel Henderson. James was a mason who worked for Hatfield Masonry for 20 years. He enjoyed his family more than anything. He also loved to play cards and watch wrestling. James was preceded in death, along with his parents, by his wife, Lenora, in 1997. He is survived by his four children, Debra McCutcheon, of Sagamore; Beverly Jean Kelly and husband Larry Sr., of Sagamore; James Albert Kalp Jr. and wife Kathy, of Greensburg; and Robert Kalp, of Dayton. There are 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster, pastor of Congruity United Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park Inc., Delmont. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019