James A. Luft Jr., 59, of Herminie, lost his battle to cancer on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 21, 1961, in Greensburg and was a son of the late James and Dolores (Cook) Luft. Jim was a graduate of Yough Senior High School class of 1979 and was the owner and operator of Luft's Auto & Truck Repairs. Jim enjoyed motocross, fishing, his dogs, Shelby and Nova, and cats Sophie and Sneezy. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Thompson) Luft; sons, Tyler and Travis Luft; daughter, Alexis Gasparro and her husband, Chad; brothers, Tim and Mark Luft; and sisters, Cheryl (David) George and Lisa Ross. Visitation and service are private. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.