James A. McCabe Jr., 79, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Edgewood, went home to our Lord Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare of North Huntingdon. Jim was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late James A and Dorothy (Shaver) McCabe. Jim was a former funeral director affiliated with the former McCabe Funeral Home in Point Breeze and then Penn Hills. Jim also was retired as a paralegal with the PA Department of Transportation. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen (Kane) McCabe; his son, James A. McCabe III (Charlotte); his daughter, Mary Jo Korinek; his three grandchildren, Declan McCabe, Rebecca and Emily Korinek; his sister, Carol Rush (John); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Transitions Healthcare, 8850 Barnes Lake Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, for their superior care of Jim. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2019