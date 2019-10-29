Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1325 Mission Road
Latrobe, PA
View Map
1935 - 2019
James A. Moretti Obituary
James A. Moretti, 84, of Unity Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Oct. 27, 1935, in Latrobe, a son of the late Anthony and Rose (Klapchar) Moretti. James was a veteran of the Navy, serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the former National Mine Service Co. in Indiana, Pa. He was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Latrobe, where he also served on church council and as head usher. He was a member of the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen and the B.P.O.E. No. 907. He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Shirley J. (Marks) Moretti; his daughters, Pamela Stanko and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe, and Tracey Richards and her husband, Pete, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; his grandchildren, Corey Stanko (Ashlee), Stacey Hixson (Ronald), Brooke Richards D.V.M., and Melia Richards; his great-grandchildren, Sophia Stanko, Adelyn Stanko, and Emersyn Hixson; and his brother, Richard Moretti of Delaware.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, with his pastor, the Rev. William A. Schaefer, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund, c/o Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
