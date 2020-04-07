|
|
James A. Tedesco Jr., 73, of West Deer Township, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center, Harmar, with his sister by his side. He was born July 18, 1946, in New Kensington, to the late James A. and Rosella (Palimeri) Tedesco Sr. Jim has lived in West Deer most of his life. He was a 1965 graduate of West Deer High School. Jim worked for Medrad Inc., retiring in 2009. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, planning the 15th of the month luncheons and spending many happy times with his friends from the class of 1965. Survivors include his sister, Pamela A. Tedesco, with whom he lived, his nephew, Donald (Kim) Gutonski and his children, Hailey, Donald and Nathan, his nephew, Brian (Mary Kate) Guerrieri and his children, Arianna and Roman, Brian's parents, Donald and Judy Guerrieri, and his furry friend, Litte Girl, and the best cousins in the world. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Gutonski; and his niece, Jamie (Gutonski) Guerrieri. The family wishes to thank Dr. Daniel Monahan, Dr. Vijay Gulati, the nursing staff at UPMC St. Margaret's, West Deer Township Police and West Deer EMS. They also wish a special thank you to the nurses, aides, housekeeping department, Patricia Simonetti, Amy Shoop, Dr. Elizabeth Mohan and the staff of Harmar Village. You showed compassion and kindness each and every day. You will remain in our hearts forever. With the present health crisis, all services and burial were private. A memorial funeral Mass will be held at a later time. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.