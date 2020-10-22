1/1
James B. DeMark
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James B. DeMark, 74, of Ruffsdale, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at RNC Greensburg. He was born May 25, 1946, in Jeannette. Jim was a laborer for OMNOVA Solutions in Jeannette and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Long-Hall; brother, Ken; sister, Nancy; and grandchild, Logan Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Yates DeMark; stepdaughter, Erin Long; and grandchildren, Cameron, Riley, Peyton, Gavin, Ian and Kyiah. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Donations may be made to the family or The United Federal Credit Union, payable to Rhonda DeMark, 6610 Route 819, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved