James B. DeMark, 74, of Ruffsdale, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at RNC Greensburg. He was born May 25, 1946, in Jeannette. Jim was a laborer for OMNOVA Solutions in Jeannette and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Long-Hall; brother, Ken; sister, Nancy; and grandchild, Logan Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Yates DeMark; stepdaughter, Erin Long; and grandchildren, Cameron, Riley, Peyton, Gavin, Ian and Kyiah. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Donations may be made to the family or The United Federal Credit Union, payable to Rhonda DeMark, 6610 Route 819, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. shirleyfuneralhome.com
