James B. Hanson, 86, of North Carolina, formerly of Wytheville, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. James "Jim" was the only child of the late Mary E. (Yanosko) Hanson and James D. Hanson, of Greensburg. Jim graduated from Greensburg High School (1951), proudly served in the Navy, and retired from ABB as the switch design manager. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion, , and Lion's Club. Jim had a strong love of his country and served as part of the honor guard during more than 100 services, honoring both soldiers and veterans. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Anderson) Hanson, formerly of Milwaukee, Wis. Jim and Mary Ann met at a Milwaukee dance hall while he was on military leave and most recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their family and friends. Jim is also survived by his four children, James L. Hanson and Irish Hanson, of Las Vegas, Nev., Barbara Hanson Kovalev, of Charlotte, N.C., Bonita Hanson McCracken and Robert McCracken, of Pickerington, Ohio, and John A. Hanson and Pamela Hanson, of Stanley, N.C. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four young neighbors loved as his own. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church, Belmont, NC, with Father Frank Cancro officiating. Interment services with full military honors will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC. Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at BENSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com.