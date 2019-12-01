|
James B. "Jim" Miller, 85, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born July 22, 1934, in Pittsburgh, son of the late James R. Miller and Elva Alexander. Jim graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School and later graduated with a degree in business from Muskingum University, Ohio. Prior to retirement, Jim worked in graphic design at Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh. Jim loved people and was always positive and welcoming. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alice Ball Miller, of Murrysville; two stepbrothers, Robert (Diane) Alexander, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Charles Smith, of Odenton, Md.; and an uncle, Donald (Aven) Null, of Pittsburgh.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, with Pastor Ed Grey officiating. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, is entrusted with arrangements.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sylvan Canoe Club, 132 Arch St., Verona, PA 15147, in Jim's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019