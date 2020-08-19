James Bruce Neiderhiser, 80, of Acme, Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Gomer and Emojean Basinger Neiderhiser. James was a veteran of the Army. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for many years for Keystone Pipeline and later was an independent truck driver. James will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife, Barbara S. Wisser Neiderhiser, his children, Tammy Friend, of Leisenring, Brian Neiderhiser and wife, Joanna, of Connellsville, and Christopher Hamm and wife, Amanda, of Acme, his nine grandchildren, his eight great-grandchildren, and his sister, Bonnie Neiderhiser, of Acme. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his first wife, Sandra Shaffer Neiderhiser, his children, Trudy, Teri and Brett Neiderhiser, and his sister, Mary Ann Ulery. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service to be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Porch Cemetery, just off route 711 on Four Mile Run Road, with Pastor Greg Pelc officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Excela Home Health Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601, in memory of James Bruce Neiderhiser. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.