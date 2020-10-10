1/
James B. Van Kirk Jr.
1950 - 2020-10-07
James Baird "Jim" Van Kirk Jr., 70, of Latrobe, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Laurel Highlands. Born March 18, 1950, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late James B. Van Kirk Sr. and Virginia (Boyer) Van Kirk. He was a retired teacher in the Laurel Valley School District and a member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Edinboro University. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Alfred Smith and Clarence J. Plummer Jr. He is survived by three siblings, Linda K. Smith, Sallie A. Plummer and David L. Van Kirk, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Clint Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Current Department of Health guidelines recommend no more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please follow this and all other recommendations while attending visitation and funeral services. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
