James C. Casteel Sr., 90, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Greensburg, a son of the late Emory Clyde and Effie (Gibson) Casteel. He was a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Eidemiller Construction, where he retired from in 1992, the Pennsylvania State Highway Department, Latrobe Construction Co., and Slate Construction Co. James was an Army veteran, serving with the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. He was a member of Church of the Brethren, Southwest Greensburg, where he served as a deacon of the church and taught Sunday school. He was also a member of Youngwood Sportsman's Club. James was a drummer for local bands, including the Koinonia Karolers, where he was the drummer for 17 years. He held God, his family and his church close to his heart. He loved and served his Lord with vigor and devotion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Leis. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, JoAnne "Jody" (Siemon) Casteel; three children, James C. Casteel Jr., Janis Detar and husband, Jerry and Jonathan "Jon" Casteel and wife, Irene; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill), Joshua, Josiah, Trevor (Jaynee), Kimberly and Devann; and his great-granddaughter, Molly. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 167 East Side Drive, Greensburg, with Pastor Stephen Parfitt officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
