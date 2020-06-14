James C. Dempsey
James C. "Jim" Dempsey, 77, of Plum, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Concordia of Fox Chapel. Those left behind to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 57 years, Darlene L. (Lilja); children, James M. (Jeanine) and Scott D. (Candi); and grandchildren, Dylan, Drake, Chandler and Casey. Jim was fortunate to have strong family bonds, including sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; church family and friends. Jim was born and grew up in East Liberty, where he met and ultimately married the girl next door. Jim later moved to Penn Hills, where he raised his family. Jim was a very hard worker. He worked for Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 33 years, including automotive and shipping/receiving departments. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Concordia of Fox Chapel for their compassionate and dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to Mt. Hope Community Presbyterian Church, 12106 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home. We will be following covid-19 state guidelines. A celebration of life service will also be held at a later date.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
