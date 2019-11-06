|
James C. "Jim" Hauser, 68, of Latrobe, died suddenly Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 15, 1951, in Latrobe, the eldest son of the late John and Barbara (Hines) Hauser. Prior to retirement, Jim was a lifetime carpenter/member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 432 and was in partnership with his brother, Dave, in their company, Erwen Builders, for many years. He was a member of the Holy Family Church and the Latrobe FOE Eagles. Jim enjoyed history and annually making toys in his "Santa's Workshop" for his family's youngest members. Jim was a skilled carpenter and used his talents to assist any neighbor who needed his help. His service to his God was displayed in his kind and loving care for his family and his neighbors. He was a loving husband and will be greatly missed by each of us, his family. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Aubrey Lucas. Jim was survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Erma J. (Moore) Lucas Hauser, of Latrobe; five children, James D. Lucas and wife, Carol, of Derry, Jeffrey D. Lucas and wife, Linda, of Brentwood, Calif., Linda D. Mook and husband, Wesley, of Georgetown, S.C., Lisa D. Fodor and husband, Paul of Blairsville, and Donald J. Lucas and wife, Tricia, of Statesville, N.C.; four brothers, John M. Hauser and wife, Carol, of Latrobe, David C. Hauser and wife, Wendy, of Blairsville, Joseph A. Hauser and wife, Patty, of Latrobe, and Daniel P. Hauser and wife, Anita, of Latrobe; three sisters, Jody S. Lowman and husband, Rick, of Latrobe, Elizabeth Kingman, of Picacho, Ariz., and Jenny A. Harr and companion, Eric Depree, of Latrobe; 14 grandchildren, Dusty, Josh and wife, Shannon, Erin, Jennifer and husband, Chuck, Sarah and husband, Rob, Jimmy, Greg, Sam, Henry, Shane, Allie and husband, Christian, Stephanie and husband, Andrew, Emily and Brett; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Family will receive friends for Jim's life celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Jim at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff in the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital Emergency Room and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019