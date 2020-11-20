James C. Horrell, 80, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Millwood, Derry Township, a son of the late Paul L. and Margaret (Geary) Horrell. James retired from the Latrobe Steel Co. in 1992 as business manager of Tool Steel. He had over 30 years of service with the company. He was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. He loved to hunt deer and small game and was a member of the Millwood Sportsmen. He also enjoyed working in his workshop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Smith, and his brother, John P. Horrell. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol (Andre) Horrell, three children, Kimberly Hencke (Fred), Lynn Helfferich and Paul Horrell (Kim), five grandchildren, Joshua and Nathaniel Helfferich, Sarah Hencke and Jacob and Lindsay Horrell, and two sisters-in-law, Rita Horrell and Mary Ellen Neff-Miller (Duane). Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
