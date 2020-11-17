1/1
James C. "Jim" Lee, 70, of Bullskin Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He had been valiantly battling cancer for more than five years. His family is convinced that he refused to pass until Donald Trump lost the election. Jim was born Aug. 16, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant. Jim was one of five children born to Fred and Matilda Lee. He is survived by three siblings, Jen, Ora and Fred. He was sadly predeceased by his parents and his youngest brother, Eric. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Christine, and his three devoted children, Jake, Tillie and Adam. Jim was a 1968 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War. After returning from Vietnam, he worked as an engineer for CSX for 38 years. While working for CSX, Jim lived in Fort Ashby, W.Va., but after retiring in 2014 returned to his childhood home, in Bullskin Township. Everyone who knew Jim knew his boisterous sense of humor and his love for his family and friends. He was an avid gardener and motorcycle enthusiast. He also was a competitive card player and would take no mercy on his wife and children, despite their pleas. He looked forward to visiting the family cottage on St. George Island in Southern Maryland every summer. He was famous for jellyfish patrol as well as catching and killing blue crabs with his bare hands. Moreover, he was a passionate Pittsburgh sports fan, and he firmly believed the Pirates will never win again, until Bob Nutting sells the team. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Bullskin Township Fair Grounds located at 895 Pleasant Valley Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. At Jim's request, the service will be held as a socially distant event and family and friends are encouraged to stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will be present to aid in parking. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made (via check) in the Memory of James C. Lee, to the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, Voluntary Service (118V-A), 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215, or to your local NPR station. Jim's wife, Christine, and his children are especially grateful to Dr. Pessaro, Dr. Lontos, his favorite nurse Denise and the entire VA medical staff at the Pittsburgh Medical Center who helped Jim to enjoy life following his cancer diagnosis.


Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
