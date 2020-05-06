James Callen Sullivan, 86, of Murrysville, died peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, in Concordia of Monroeville. He was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James C. and Irene (Pokora) Sullivan. Prior to retiring, James was employed as an accountant by Highmark and Mine Safety Appliances Co. He was an Army M.P. during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville. He loved spending time with his family, and working and playing outside. James was a very active person and especially enjoyed boating, sailing and watching sports, especially Pitt and Notre Dame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Ann (Shawkey) Sullivan, in April, 2020. James will be greatly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his children, Colleen, Lynn Marie, Jay (Kimberly) and Chris (Melissa); brother, Dennis Sullivan; sister, Frances Sullivan; and numerous nieces and nephews. James was the proud grandfather of Allison, James, Chad and Mikey, all of whom will especially miss him. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.