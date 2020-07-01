James C. "Weaver" Vinnacombe, 75, of Greensburg, passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. Due to the ravages of progressive supranuclear palsy, he traded his life here on Earth for the joys of life with Jesus and family in Heaven. He was born July 13, 1944, a son of the late Duncan and Ina Springer Vinnacombe. Prior to retirement, Jim was a lift operator at SuperValu. He enjoyed winter sports at Seven Springs, his motorcycles, and hanging out with friends. He leaves behind many who will miss his wit, especially longtime friend, Valerie. "In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14: 2-3. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 1, 2020.