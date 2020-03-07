|
James Douglas Munshower, 82, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home on Broadway Lake, in Anderson, S.C. Born Sept. 30, 1937, in Blacklick, Pa., he was a son of the late Gillis Doty Munshower and the late Evelyn Ester Carson Munshower. He was a retired welder with electrical mechanical division of Westinghouse, in Cheswick. He was an Air Force veteran and a member of the Medix Run Sportsmans Club. He is survived by his daughters, Teri Williams and Tammy Williams; his brothers, Robert "Bob" Munshower and Dennis Munshower; and his friend and former spouse, Helen Munshower. He is also survived by his loving companion "Buddy", his beautiful Lhasa Apaso/Maltese. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Jean Gipson. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in The Tribute Room of THE STANDARD CREMATION AND FUNERAL CENTER, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson, S.C. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.