James Donald "Don" Stevenson, 78, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home. The beloved husband, proud father, grandfather and loyal friend was born April 25, 1942, in Greensburg, and was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Florence Morgan Stevenson; and sister, Debbie Anderson. Don was a fun-loving man and a well-known member of his community. After high school, he served four years in the Army, and then married Mary Jane in 1964. He was a member of the Ukrainian, Russian, Citizen's, Arlington Sportsman's and Italian Clubs, all of Jeannette, and a former member of Jeannette American Legion Post 344. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed billiards and card games, and during his later years, loved Facebook and playing Words with Friends. Don was employed as an X-ray technician for Monsour Hospital, Jeannette, and UPMC, Pittsburgh. Don is survived by his devoted wife and caregiver, Mary Jane (Seibel) Stevenson; three daughters, Terri Sawyer and husband, Todd, of Gibsonia, Renee Kohl, of Greensburg, and Erin Hyland and husband, Scott, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Chelsea (Kohl) Urban and husband, Alex, Chase Kohl, Audra, Zoe and Aidan Sawyer, and Marisa and Vanessa Kulyk; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Tom Cochran and George Schultheis. Don's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff for their kind and compassionate care. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette.



