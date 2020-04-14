Home

James Doka


1921 - 2020
James Doka Obituary
James Doka, of West Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home. Born May 16, 1921, in Eau Claire, he was a son of the late Michael and Katherine (Holler) Doka. James proudly served our country with the Navy during World War II and worked as a coal miner for R&P Coal Co. for many years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift; the UMWA; and the Bari Club. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing baseball. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. James was very social and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean M. (Borello) Doka; grandson, Larry J. Doka; brothers, Michael and Lester Doka; and his sisters, Mary (Doka) Wensconis, Isabel (Doka) Preveni and Bertha Doka. James is survived by his sons, Larry M. (Deborah) Doka, of Allegheny Township, and Lance J. (Diane) Doka, of O'Hara Township; granddaughters, Michelle L. (Joshua) Story, of Jasper, Tenn., and Natalie L. Doka, of O'Hara Township; great-granddaughter, Alexis M. Doka, of Allegheny Township; and great-great grandchildren, James and Meliah. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Private services with interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. The family will plan a memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in James' memory to Vandergrift Meals on Wheels, 167 Lincoln St., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
