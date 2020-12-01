James E. "Ragtime" Alexander Jr., 80, of Derry, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Excela Latrobe. He was born June 1, 1940, in Greensburg, a son of the late Ralph and Jean (Hughes) Hudec. James retired from the St. Joseph Center in 2005. He served in the Army National Guard and was a lifetime member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He belonged to the Roosevelt Club, where he enjoyed playing softball. He loved fly fishing and going to casinos. James is survived by his son, James E. Alexander III, of North Dakota, two daughters, Lisa Bosich and husband, Greg, of Greensburg, and Linda Huffman and husband, Joe, of Saltsburg, three bothers, Butch, Bob and Ray Hudec, two sisters, Nola Ulishney and Becky Ciglar, three grandchildren, Ryan, Noel and Kaylee, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Hudec. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with a service starting at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Westmoreland Co., Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.