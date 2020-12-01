1/
James E. Alexander Jr.
1940 - 2020-11-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. "Ragtime" Alexander Jr., 80, of Derry, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Excela Latrobe. He was born June 1, 1940, in Greensburg, a son of the late Ralph and Jean (Hughes) Hudec. James retired from the St. Joseph Center in 2005. He served in the Army National Guard and was a lifetime member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He belonged to the Roosevelt Club, where he enjoyed playing softball. He loved fly fishing and going to casinos. James is survived by his son, James E. Alexander III, of North Dakota, two daughters, Lisa Bosich and husband, Greg, of Greensburg, and Linda Huffman and husband, Joe, of Saltsburg, three bothers, Butch, Bob and Ray Hudec, two sisters, Nola Ulishney and Becky Ciglar, three grandchildren, Ryan, Noel and Kaylee, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Hudec. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with a service starting at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Westmoreland Co., Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mccabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved