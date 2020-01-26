Home

Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
James E. Ballash


1956 - 2020
James E. Ballash Obituary
James E. "Jim" Ballash, 63, of Blairsville, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Latrobe, son of the late James S. Ballash and Agnes (Tuscan) Ballash. He was retired with 23 years of service from Latrobe Specialty Steel Co., having worked as a furnace operator. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Ballash. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kimberly M. (Long) Ballash; two children, Nathan J. Ballash and his wife, Coletta, and Josh P. Ballash and his wife, Chelsea; three grandchildren, Reed, Gannon and Kenley Ballash; as well as a brother-in-law, Kevin Long.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Frederick Funeral Home Inc. with the Trinity pastors officiating. Burial will be at Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
