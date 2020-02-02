|
|
James E. Brecht, 84, of Jeannette, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born April 7, 1935, in Jeannette, a son of the late Hiram and Helen McCormick Brecht. Prior to retirement, he was a shipping and receiving supervisor at Westinghouse. He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, the choir, member and chaplain of James Carasella American Legion Post 344, Jeannette VFW Post 8240, and the Jeannette Combined Veterans. He was also a member of Tuesday night gentleman^^s bowling league, Wednesday senior bowling league and the USS Ross Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Joann Carr Brecht; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Margaret Brecht; niece, Carol Friscarella; and a brother-in-law, Leonard "Red" Lander. He is survived by his wife, Maribeth Opick Brecht; three children, Deborah Depp and her husband, Cliff, James Brecht and his wife, Maria, and Bill Beckner and his wife, Annie, all of Jeannette; six grandchildren; Bill Beckner Jr. and his wife, Denise, Mandy Slivka and her husband, Adam, Scott Beckner, Stephanie Depp, and Joseph and Daniel Brecht; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Slivka; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Lander, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette. Interment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in Jeannette Catholic Cemetery.