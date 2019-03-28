|
|
James E. Button, 80, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. He was born April 14, 1938, in Elkland, Pa., a son of the late Elmer and Lillian (Webster) Button. Prior to retirement, he was an accountant with Williamhouse Regency. He is survived by six children, Shawn Button, of North Lima, Ohio, Pat Button and his wife, Gemma, of Silver Springs, Md., Heather Pleska and her husband, Shawn, of Salem, Ohio, Chris Button and his wife, Tara, of Jeannette, Tim Button, of Reading, and Holly Button, of Clarion; two sisters, Janice Stromberg and her husband, Earl, of Port Allegheny, and Judith Flynn and her husband, Harry, of Lawrenceville; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, with the Rev. Chris Morris officiating.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 28, 2019