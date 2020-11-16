1/
James E. Castine
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Castine, 87, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Greensburg, a son of the late William Blaise and Mary Etta (Henry) Castine. Prior to retirement, he had been employed 35 years at PPG, South Greensburg. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, was an Army veteran having served in Germany from 1953 to 1955, and member of American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. He was a graduate and played football for the Jeannette Jayhawks, was a hunter and fisherman and member of the NRA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa C. "Terri" (Slabodnick) Castine; three brothers, William, Robert and Ronald Castine; and a sister, Jean Gasperin. He is survived by two sons, James T. Castine and wife, Virginia A., of Greensburg, and Scott A. Castine and partner, Kimberly Acito, of Hunker; his beloved grandson, Stephen A. Castine, of Dormont; longtime companion, Loretta Yaniro, of South Greensburg; three sisters, Janet Leep, of Greensburg, Nancy Musiak and husband, Joseph, of Latrobe, and Cheryl Painter, of Dillsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass is to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Please go directly to the church. Full military honors by American Legion Post No. 981 Honor Guard and entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marietta Nolan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved