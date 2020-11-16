James E. Castine, 87, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Greensburg, a son of the late William Blaise and Mary Etta (Henry) Castine. Prior to retirement, he had been employed 35 years at PPG, South Greensburg. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, was an Army veteran having served in Germany from 1953 to 1955, and member of American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. He was a graduate and played football for the Jeannette Jayhawks, was a hunter and fisherman and member of the NRA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa C. "Terri" (Slabodnick) Castine; three brothers, William, Robert and Ronald Castine; and a sister, Jean Gasperin. He is survived by two sons, James T. Castine and wife, Virginia A., of Greensburg, and Scott A. Castine and partner, Kimberly Acito, of Hunker; his beloved grandson, Stephen A. Castine, of Dormont; longtime companion, Loretta Yaniro, of South Greensburg; three sisters, Janet Leep, of Greensburg, Nancy Musiak and husband, Joseph, of Latrobe, and Cheryl Painter, of Dillsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass is to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Please go directly to the church. Full military honors by American Legion Post No. 981 Honor Guard and entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
