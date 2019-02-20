Home

James E. Davis


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Davis Obituary
James E. Davis, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital. Jim was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Raymond and Sara Boyer Davis. He was formerly employed as the chief engineer at the Viscount Hotel, in Disney, and the Laurel Ridge Nursing Home. Jim was a magician and a DJ for radio station (WMJK), in Florida, and was a lifetime member of the Bridgeport Sportsman's Club, Mt. Pleasant.Surviving are his wife, Micki; children, Brenda Lee Lowhigh, of Greensburg, and Paula Jean Allen, of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, R. Dan Davis (Paulette), of Rossville, Ga., and sisters, Jean Falco and Betty Davis, of Florida, and Diane Polander, of Mt. Pleasant; also numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Donald "Dog" Davis.
Private arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Jim's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 20, 2019
