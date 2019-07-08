James E. Dowd Sr., 89, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born April 9, 1930, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was a son of the late Thomas J. and Margaret (Burger) Dowd. He earned his Bachelor of Arts business degree at Canisius College, Buffalo, N.Y. Mr. Dowd was a proud Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. After the war, he entered the family business, Dowd Medical Service in Wilkinsburg. Mr. Dowd successfully transitioned his business into a thriving medical supply company, retiring in 1998 after 52 years. He was a founding member of the MED Group Association and a member of Edgewood Country Club. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan and an avid golfer. He enjoyed seasonal vacations with his wife to Fort Myers, Fla. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church and volunteered as an usher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dolores Mae (Sullivan) Dowd, affectionately known as Dody; a granddaughter, Colleen Albring; two brothers, Tom "Bud" Dowd and Jack Dowd; and his sister, Dorothy Sweeney. Survivors include four daughters, Dolores (Ted) Lienesch, Deborah (Bill) Hebda, Diane (Jim) Albring and Darlene (John) Hermann; a son, Dr. James (Linda) Dowd Jr.; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (Monroeville/Plum Chapel), corner of (445) Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in Mother of Sorrows Church. A Christian funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Mother of Sorrows, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

