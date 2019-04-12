James E. Dwire Jr., 59, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born June 20, 1959, in Greensburg, a son of the late James E. and Natalie Hay Dwire. He is survived by his wife, Dianna M. Zupan Dwire; a son, Anthony (Rachel) Dwire, of Reynoldsville; a daughter, Milana (Shane) Cover, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Trey, Sam and Natalie; a brother, Walter Dwire, of Greensburg; three sisters, Patricia Taylor, of Truth or Consequences, N.M., Nancy Dwire, of Denver, Colo., and Jane Binder, of Datil, N.M.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Jim lived a life full of compassion and devotion to his Rosebud Dianna and his family. He always gave his time, money and resources to ensure they were taken care of. He never hesitated to help another in need. When he would give time for himself, he dabbled in many hobbies, such as fishing and shooting (that he shared always with his family at Irwin Sportsman). Jim had a passion for perfecting his smoking skills on his prized smoker every week. He enjoyed bluegrass music from his roots and playing the banjo. He crafted gorgeous cigar box guitars that could make notes sing. He enjoyed camping with his wife and family, going above and beyond to make each trip enjoyable and filled with special moments and memories. Jim had an innovative mind and mastercraft skill that allowed him to fix anything and build any project to perfection. He was a member of the NRA and Patriot Guard where he rode his beloved Goldwing (Goldie) to support his country and those and their families that sacrificed all to ensure our freedom. He loved road trips on Goldie that led him and his brother-in-law dragonslayer to slay the Tail of the Dragon. Jim Babes, Dad, Pappap--you will be missed from the very being of our souls. You were a light that extinguished far too soon! You will be remembered every day in every moment because you were integrated into every fiber of our lives. We LOVE you!--Roger.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration cookout will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Dwire residence.

For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary