James E. Hartwell, 68, of Brookville, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1952, in New Kensington, to the late James A. Hartwell and Doris Huffman Hartwell Hirtz. James enjoyed singing, reading, socializing and attending church services where he lived, at Jefferson Manor, where he was the unofficial greeter. He worked at the Job Corps in New Kensington. He is survived by his siblings, Sandra D. Gabor and family, Pam (Scott) Hartwell-Woodrow and family, Jerry (Crystal) Hartwell and family, and Nancy (John) Wirick and family. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepdad, Russ Hirtz and stepmom, Eleanor Hartwell. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Pastor Henry Scoff, of the Brookville Church of God, will officiate. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.



