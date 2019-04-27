James E. "Pee Wee" Johnson, 82, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 4, 1936, in Jeannette, a son of the late Walter and Margaret Kimmel Johnson. Prior to his retirement, Jim was employed by the former General Tire Co. in Jeannette and Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh. He was a graduate of Jeannette Senior High School, Class of 1955, and a member of the United Church of Christ, Jeannette. Jim was a member of the M and S Club and its Bocce League, the Polish Brotherhood of White Eagles and its shuffleboard league, the Arlington Sportsman's Club, and its shuffleboard league, all of Jeannette, and the Italian Club of Export and its shuffleboard league. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rose Lauricia Johnson; his children, Terri Lee Roberts and husband, James, of Jeannette, James Jay Johnson, of Pittsburgh, and Sherri Lynn Jacobelli, of Trafford; grandchildren, Victoria Leigh Roberts, Julia Rose Roberts, Zachary James Jacobelli and Ryan Michael Jacobelli; a great-grandson, Mario James Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Allegheny Hospice nurses and staff, for all of their kind and compassionate care.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Chaplain Jane French officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.