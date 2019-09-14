|
|
James E. "Jake" King, 76, of Ruffs Dale, passed away Wednesday, afternoon, Sept. 11, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Jake was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Greensburg, a son of the late James L. and Anna (Overly) King. Jake was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1961, and proprietor of the Bier Haus in Ruffs Dale for many years. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed hunting, billiards and riding his Harley. He was also a veteran of the Army, serving during the post war Korean Conflict era. Jake is survived by his loving sons, Michael King and Scott King, both of Ruffs Dale, and their mother, Mary Jane (Iannamico) Theis and her husband, Joseph, of New Stanton; his grandson, Ryan King; his great-granddaughter, Ava Grace King; and his sister, Caroll Ann King, of Leechburg.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Final resting place will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.
Memorials may be offered to Ava Grace King Trust, PO Box 134, Tarrs, PA 15688. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 14, 2019