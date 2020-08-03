James E. Lang, 71, formerly of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born July 10, 1949, in Harrison Township, son of the late Wilbert and Edna (Goldinger) Lang. James lived most of his life in Tarentum and Lower Burrell. He was a self-employed auto mechanic. James was of the Protestant faith and a member of the former Tarentum Moose. James was a 1967 graduate of Har-Brack High School and was a Pittsburgh sports fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and scrapping, but especially enjoyed his family, children, and grandchildren. Survivors include his children, James J. (Tammy) Lang, of Washington Township, Kimberly A. Lang and fiance, Donald Robinson, of Vandergrift, and Shawn M. Lang and fiancee, Patty Gipson, of Delmont; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Edgar, Delores Lang, Diane Fouse, Arlene Hazelett, Darlene Brown, Anna Mae Flatt, and Linda Caughtery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jean (Snair) Lang in 2017; and his brothers, Wilbert Jr., Ronald, and Edward Lang. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private. Visit dusterfh.com
.