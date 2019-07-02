James E. McCracken, 91, of Ligonier, died peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. He was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Latrobe, a son of the late William Paul and Margaret Huston McCracken. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as an engineer for the former Bell Atlantic for 42 years. He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church and attended the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church. He was past master, former lodge secretary and a 70-year member of the Ligonier Lodge No. 331 Free and Accepted Masons. He was also a member of the Thomas B. Anderson Royal Arch Chapter No. 309 in Latrobe, the former Kendron Commandery No. 18 of Greensburg, and the Syria Shrine in Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Hazel Braden McCracken, in 2017, and two brothers, William P. McCracken Jr. and John H. "Jack" McCracken. Jim is survived by three children, Judith A. (Elmer) Pierce, of Brockway, Joyce A. (Edward) English, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and J. Paul (Cindie) McCracken, of Ligonier; 10 grandchildren, Tara, Lisa, James, Ashley, Erin, Sean, Christopher, Lauren, Taylor and Zachary; 10 great-grandchildren, Ariel, Kasie, Austin, Grayson, Holden, Miles, Tyler, Eloise, Hazel and Everett; a great-great-grandson, Liam; and a brother, Richard "Dick" (Carol) McCracken, of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jim's family and friends will gather together from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church with George Umphlett Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Ligonier Lodge No. 331 Free and Accepted Masons will hold services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel.

There are no words to express how grateful Jim's family is to the caring and compassionate staff at Ligonier Gardens. From maintenance, to kitchen, to aids, to nurses, all of you became his family and made his final years at the Gardens his home. Also, we want to express our gratitude to Drs. DeCosmo, Brallier and Barlow for your dedicated care of our father, and lastly, to Darren, Eric and all the staff of Bethlen Hospice. All of you went far beyond what we expected and we will be forever grateful. To leave a condolence or tribute for Jim or his family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 2 to July 3, 2019