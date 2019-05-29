Home

James E. McPheron


James E. McPheron Obituary
James E. McPheron, 78, of Greensburg, formerly of Youngwood, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at home. He was born May 30, 1940, in New Kensington, a son of the late Ralph and Laura McPheron. He worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh and retired from Eat'n Park in New Stanton. He was a member of Holy Cross Church, Youngwood; the choir of the church; Knights of Columbus, Youngwood; and repaired and restored organs. He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Laura McPheron, of Washington, D.C.; a sister, Patsy Pontremoli, of Parma Heights, Ohio; and a brother, Tim McPheron and wife Sue, of Fort Wayne, Ind. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Dolence) McPheron; six brothers, Bill, Bob, Dale, Donnie, Ronnie and Paul; and an infant sister.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. There will be a funeral Mass on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Holy Cross Church with Father William C. McGuirk as celebrant.
For online condolences, please visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com. Contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Angel Fund Council 8452.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2019
