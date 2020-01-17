|
|
James Edward "Jim" Pastor, 86, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Belair Health and Rehab Center, in Lower Burrell. He was born Monday, Dec. 4, 1933, in Crabtree, the son of the late Joseph and Nellie Opeila Pastor. Before his retirement, he worked as a chipper for Akers National Roll for 35 years and he drove school bus for the Kiski Area School District. He was an Army veteran. He was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, in Avonmore. He was a member of the American Legion Post 57 and the Hilltop Social Club. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He loved the outdoors, splitting wood and staying busy. He was a general handyman for his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judi L. Dunmire Pastor; his children, Bridget Bryner, of North Olmstead, Ohio, James "Jamie" Pastor and his wife, Emily, of Chardon, Ohio, and Colleen Morrill and her husband, Mark, of Leechburg; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Adelaide Chicola, of Ligonier, and Emily Johnson, of Maryland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille Stover Pastor; and his brothers, Joseph, John, Francis, Robert, George and Thomas (his twin) Pastor.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Keith McCutcheon, officiating. Interment will be held in Westview Cemetery, in Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 17, 2020