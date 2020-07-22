1/
James E. Peddicord
1954 - 2020
James E. Peddicord, 65, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 26, 1954, in Pittsburgh, son of Catherine (Artman) Peddicord and the late Louis Peddicord. Jim was a member of St. Agnes Parish and loved singing in the choir. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed fishing in Erie, singing karaoke, spending time with his family and especially eating sweets. In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Jack and Mike; sister-in-law, Laura Peddicord; and nephew, Mike. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Louie (Karan), John, Kenwood, Sam (Laurie), Mick and Steve (Rena); sisters, Linda Proctor, Debbie Constantine, Kate Hawk and JoAnn Brugnoli; aunt, Mary Pogel; goddaughter, Pilar Swankler; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Arrangements were handled by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Agnes Church, followed by interment in Irwin Union Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy, Michael Plumb Jr - Strawpump, PA
Michael Plumb Jr
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sincere Condolences
David
Friend
