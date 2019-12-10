Home

More Obituaries for James Queer
James E. Queer Sr.


1939 - 05
James E. Queer Sr. Obituary
James E. Queer Sr., 80, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital from a short-term illness. He was born May 6, 1939, a son of the late Merle E. and Marie (Iscrupe) Queer. Jim loved life and enjoyed being around friends and family. His love of life was contagious and he was a strong and caring person. Jim is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 years, Marlene (Fritz) Queer; a son, James E. Queer Jr.; and a daughter, Tracey Queer, who were the lights of his life; three special grandchildren who were the joy of his life, Emily, Logan and Madeline; and eight siblings, Mary, Goldie, Ruth, Jane, Paul, Martha, Bill and Anna; and many nieces and nephews, which he adored.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
